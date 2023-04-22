  • 4
    • Caroline Graham Hansen Goal
  • 37
    • Sam Kerr Yellow Card
  • 41
    • Mapi León Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Lauren James|Off: Jelena Cankovic
  • 60
    • On: Mariona Caldentey|Off: Geyse
  • 63
    • Keira Walsh Yellow Card
  • 67
    • On: Marta Torrejón|Off: Lucy Bronze
  • 68
    • On: Sophie Ingle|Off: Erin Cuthbert
  • 71
    • Lauren James Yellow Card
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Barcelona BAR Barcelona Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CHE
4-4-2
BAR
4-3-3
CHE
4-4-2
  • 30Berger
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 15Perisset
  • 21Charles
  • 8Leupolz
  • 28Cankovic
    On: Lauren James | Off: Jelena Cankovic
  • 22Cuthbert
    On: Sophie Ingle | Off: Erin Cuthbert
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr
No. Name
  30 Ann-Katrin Berger
  16 Magdalena Eriksson
  18 Maren Mjelde
  7 Jessica Carter
  15 Eve Perisset
  8 Melanie Leupolz
  28 Jelena Cankovic
  45' 10  Lauren James  71'
  21 Niamh Charles
  22 Erin Cuthbert
  68' 5  Sophie Ingle
  11 Guro Reiten
  20 Sam Kerr  37'
Substitutes
  27 Alsu Abdullina
  1 Zecira Musovic
  23 Pernille Harder
  17 Jessie Fleming
  19 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
  32 Emily Orman

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Jana Adamkova

Match Commentary

71' Lauren James (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71' Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71' Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Data is currently unavailable.