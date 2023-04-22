Chelsea CHE
Barcelona BAR
-
4
-
Caroline Graham Hansen Goal
-
-
37
-
Sam Kerr Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
Mapi León Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Lauren James|Off: Jelena Cankovic
-
-
60
-
On: Mariona Caldentey|Off: Geyse
-
-
63
-
Keira Walsh Yellow Card
-
-
67
-
On: Marta Torrejón|Off: Lucy Bronze
-
-
68
-
On: Sophie Ingle|Off: Erin Cuthbert
-
-
71
-
Lauren James Yellow Card
-
4-4-2
- Berger
- Carter
- Eriksson
- Mjelde
- Perisset
- Charles
- Leupolz
- CankovicOn: Lauren James | Off: Jelena Cankovic
- CuthbertOn: Sophie Ingle | Off: Erin Cuthbert
- Reiten
- Kerr
|No.
|Name
|
18 Maren Mjelde
|
15 Eve Perisset
|
45' 10 Lauren James 71'
|
68' 5 Sophie Ingle
|
11 Guro Reiten
|
20 Sam Kerr 37'
|Substitutes
|
32 Emily Orman
4-3-3
- Paños
- Rolfö
- León
- Paredes
- BronzeOn: Marta Torrejón | Off: Lucy Bronze
- Guijarro
- Walsh
- Bonmatí
- Paralluelo
- GeyseOn: Mariona Caldentey | Off: Geyse
- Graham Hansen
|No.
|Name
|
4 Mapi León 41'
|
15 Lucy Bronze
67' 8 Marta Torrejón
|
21 Keira Walsh 63'
|
18 Geyse
60' 9 Mariona Caldentey
|
10 Caroline Graham Hansen 4'
|Substitutes
|
30 Vicky López
|
23 Ingrid Engen
|
22 Nuria Rábano
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Jana Adamkova
Match Commentary
|71'
|Lauren James (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|71'
|Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|71'
|Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
