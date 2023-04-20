-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Youssef En-Nesyri Goal
-
-
29
-
On: Suso|Off: Marcao
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Bounou
- Acuña
- MarcaoOn: Suso | Off: Marcao
- Badé
- Navas
- Gudelj
- Fernando
- Lamela
- Rakitic
- Ocampos
- En-Nesyri
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 Marcao
Goals 0
29' 7 Suso
Goals 0
|
44 Loïc Badé
Goals 0
|
19 Marcos Acuña
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
10 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Fernando
Goals 0
|
15 Youssef En-Nesyri 8'
Goals 1
|
17 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Rafa Mir
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Dalot
- Lindelöf
- Maguire
- Wan-Bissaka
- Eriksen
- Casemiro
- Sancho
- Sabitzer
- Antony
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
55 Zidane Iqbal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
31 Jack Butland
Saves 0
|
50 Radek Vítek
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
-
,
-
Sevilla, Spain
-
REFEREE: Artur Soares Dias
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Manchester United 0.
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Manchester United 0.
|45'+4'
|Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SEV
|MAN
|9
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
