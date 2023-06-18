2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Final
- Chris Richards (12')
Match Formations
- Borjan18
- Miller4
- Kennedy23
- Johnston2
- Davies19
- Osorio21
- Eustáquio7
- Koné8
- Laryea22
- David20
- Larin17
Game Information
Allegiant Stadium
9:06 PM, June 18, 2023Coverage: Paramount+
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Referees:
- Said Martinez
Match Timeline
- KO
- 12
- 15
Match Commentary
24'
Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Foul by Cyle Larin (Canada).
21'
Yunus Musah (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
|CAN
|USA
|4
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
CAN
Possession
USA
57%
43%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
3 (2)
