Is Vinicius vs. Walker the key battle within Real Madrid vs. Man City?

1:59

Who has the edge between Real Madrid and Manchester City?

1:47

Top Scorers

  • Real Madrid RMA
    • 20
      Vinícius Júnior Forward
      Matches: 10
      Goals: 6
    • 21
      Rodrygo Forward
      Matches: 10
      Goals: 5
    • 9
      Karim Benzema Forward
      Matches: 8
      Goals: 4
  • Manchester City MNC
    • 9
      Erling Haaland Forward
      Matches: 8
      Goals: 12
    • 26
      Riyad Mahrez Forward
      Matches: 8
      Goals: 3
    • 19
      Julián Álvarez Forward
      Matches: 9
      Goals: 2

Most Assists

  • Real Madrid RMA
    • 20
      Vinícius Júnior Forward
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 5
    • 15
      Federico Valverde Midfielder
      Matches: 9
      Assists: 3
    • 8
      Toni Kroos Midfielder
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 2
  • Manchester City MNC
    • 17
      Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
      Matches: 7
      Assists: 4
    • 22
      João Cancelo Defender
      Matches: 6
      Assists: 3
    • 19
      Julián Álvarez Forward
      Matches: 9
      Assists: 2

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Real Madrid RMA 3-1 Manchester City MNC 4 May, 2022 UEFA Champions League
Manchester City MNC 4-3 Real Madrid RMA 26 Apr, 2022 UEFA Champions League
Manchester City MNC 2-1 Real Madrid RMA 7 Aug, 2020 UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid RMA 1-2 Manchester City MNC 26 Feb, 2020 UEFA Champions League
Manchester City MNC 4-1 Real Madrid RMA 27 Jul, 2017 International Champions Cup

Game Information

  • VENUE: Santiago Bernabéu
  • ,
  • Madrid, Spain
