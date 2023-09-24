Match Timeline

Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
  • KO
  • 15
  • 15
  • 26
  • 42
  • 45+1
  • HT
  • 45
  • 54
  • 55
  • 57
  • 63

Match Commentary

58'
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
57'
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
ARSTOT
POSSESSION
41.6%
58.441.6
58.4%
Shots on Goal
5
4
Shot Attempts
9
8
Yellow Cards
2
3
Corner Kicks
4
1
Saves
2
3