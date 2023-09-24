2023-24 English Premier League
- Cristian Romero (26' OG)
- Bukayo Saka (54' Pen)
- Son Heung-Min (42', 55')
Match Formations
- Raya22
- Zinchenko35
- Gabriel6
- Saliba2
- White4
- Vieira21
- Rice41
- Ødegaard8
- Jesus9
- Nketiah14
- Saka7
|Substitutes
17Cédric
Game Information
Emirates Stadium
9:00 AM, September 24, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Robert Jones
Match Timeline
- KO
- 15
- 15
- 26
- 42
- 45+1
- HT
- 45
- 54
- 55
- 57
- 63
Match Commentary
58'
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
57'
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|+13
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+8
|13
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+8
|13
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+5
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|4
|0
|1
|+8
|12
|West Ham United
|5
|3
|1
|1
|+3
|10
|Aston Villa
|5
|3
|0
|2
|+1
|9
|Manchester United
|6
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|9
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-5
|8
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|7
|Newcastle United
|5
|2
|0
|3
|+1
|6
|Brentford
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Everton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-5
|4
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|4
|AFC Bournemouth
|5
|0
|3
|2
|-4
|3
|Sheffield United
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-4
|1
|Luton Town
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-8
|1
|Burnley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-9
|1
Rashford uninjured after car crash following win over Burnley
Marcus Rashford walked away unhurt after being involved in a car crash following Manchester United's 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.
European soccer news: 10-man Man City cruise, Balogun flails
Not even going down to 10 men can stop Man City; Man United show signs of improvement; Folarin Balogun misses two penalties, and more.