2023-24 English Premier League
5-0-4
0
7-0-2
1
- Erling Haaland (26' Pen)
Match Formations
- Onana24
- Lindelöf2
- Evans35
- Maguire5
- Dalot20
- Amrabat4
- Eriksen14
- Rashford10
- McTominay39
- Fernandes8
- Højlund11
Game Information
Old Trafford
11:30 AM, October 29, 2023
Manchester, England
- Referees:
- Paul Tierney
Match Timeline
- KO
- 26
- 26
- 42
- 42
- HT
Match Commentary
45'+5'
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+4'
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
45'+4'
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|8
|2
|0
|+13
|26
|Arsenal
|10
|7
|3
|0
|+15
|24
|Manchester City
|9
|7
|0
|2
|+12
|21
|Liverpool
|9
|6
|2
|1
|+11
|20
|Aston Villa
|9
|6
|1
|2
|+10
|19
|Newcastle United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|+15
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|5
|1
|3
|+4
|16
|Manchester United
|9
|5
|0
|4
|-2
|15
|West Ham United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|0
|14
|Brentford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|+4
|13
|Chelsea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|+2
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|3
|3
|4
|-4
|12
|Crystal Palace
|10
|3
|3
|4
|-5
|12
|Fulham
|9
|3
|2
|4
|-7
|11
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|2
|4
|3
|-2
|10
|Everton
|9
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|7
|AFC Bournemouth
|10
|1
|3
|6
|-13
|6
|Luton Town
|9
|1
|2
|6
|-9
|5
|Burnley
|10
|1
|1
|8
|-17
|4
|Sheffield United
|10
|0
|1
|9
|-22
|1
Premier League News
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid's Kroos to join Premier League?
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could head to the Premier League to finish his career, says The Daily Star. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Liverpool player ratings: Salah, Szoboszlai shine vs. Forest
Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai were the stars as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.