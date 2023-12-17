Match Timeline

Liverpool
Manchester United
  • KO
  • 21
  • 27

Match Commentary

29'
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
28'
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by André Onana.
28'
Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
Match Stats
LIVMAN
POSSESSION
63.7%
36.363.7
36.3%
Shots on Goal
1
0
Shot Attempts
9
2
Yellow Cards
1
1
Corner Kicks
7
0
Saves
0
1