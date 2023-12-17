2023-24 English Premier League
11-4-1, 37 PTS
0
9-0-7, 27 PTS
0
Match Formations
- Becker1
- Tsimikas21
- van Dijk4
- Konaté5
- Alexander-Arnold66
- Gravenberch38
- Endo3
- Szoboszlai8
- Díaz7
- Núñez9
- Salah11
|Substitutes
13Adrián
Game Information
Anfield
11:30 AM, December 17, 2023
Liverpool, England
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- Michael Oliver
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
29'
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
28'
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by André Onana.
28'
Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Arsenal
|17
|12
|3
|2
|+20
|39
|Aston Villa
|17
|12
|2
|3
|+16
|38
|Liverpool
|16
|11
|4
|1
|+21
|37
|Manchester City
|17
|10
|4
|3
|+20
|34
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|10
|3
|4
|+12
|33
|Newcastle United
|17
|9
|2
|6
|+15
|29
|West Ham United
|17
|8
|3
|6
|-1
|27
|Manchester United
|16
|9
|0
|7
|-3
|27
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|7
|5
|5
|+3
|26
|Chelsea
|17
|6
|4
|7
|+2
|22
|Fulham
|17
|6
|3
|8
|-3
|21
|Brentford
|17
|5
|4
|8
|0
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|5
|4
|8
|-8
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|16
|5
|4
|7
|-9
|19
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|5
|8
|-8
|17
|Everton
|17
|8
|2
|7
|+2
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|3
|5
|9
|-13
|14
|Luton Town
|16
|2
|3
|11
|-15
|9
|Burnley
|17
|2
|2
|13
|-20
|8
|Sheffield United
|17
|2
|2
|13
|-31
|8
