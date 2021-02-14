  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Mbaye Diagne Goal - Header
  • 37
    • Conor Gallagher Yellow Card
  • 44
    • Bruno Fernandes Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
West Bromwich Albion Logo West Bromwich Albion WBA Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WBA
4-1-4-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
WBA
4-1-4-1
  • 1Johnstone
  • 14Townsend
  • 5Bartley
  • 6Ajayi
  • 22Peltier
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 12Pereira
  • 18Gallagher
  • 30Maitland-Niles
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 17Diagne
No. Name
1 Sam Johnstone
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kyle Bartley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Semi Ajayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Okay Yokuslu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Conor Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Conor Gallagher  37'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Matheus Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Robert Snodgrass
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mbaye Diagne  2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Hal Robson-Kanu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jake Livermore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 David Button
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Matt Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Romaine Sawyers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Callum Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Karlan Ahearne-Grant
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Darnell Furlong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The Hawthorns
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester United 1.
45'+2' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Fred.
45'+2' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.

Match Stats

WBA
MAN

Possession

29% 71%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
2 (2)
WBA MAN
6 Fouls 4
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 2
4 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 23 +32 53
2 Leicester City 24 +16 46
3 Manchester United 23 +19 45
4 Liverpool 24 +13 40
5 Chelsea 23 +14 39
6 West Ham United 23 +6 39
7 Everton 21 +6 37
8 Aston Villa 22 +12 36
9 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +11 36
10 Leeds United 22 0 32
11 Arsenal 23 +4 31
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 -7 30
13 Southampton 23 -9 29
14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
16 Burnley 23 -12 26
17 Newcastle United 23 -13 25
18 Fulham 22 -14 15
19 West Bromwich Albion 23 -36 12
20 Sheffield United 23 -22 11