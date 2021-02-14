West Bromwich Albion WBA
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Mbaye Diagne Goal - Header
-
-
37
-
Conor Gallagher Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-1-4-1
- Johnstone
- Townsend
- Bartley
- Ajayi
- Peltier
- Yokuslu
- Pereira
- Gallagher
- Maitland-Niles
- Snodgrass
- Diagne
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Okay Yokuslu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
|
18 Conor Gallagher 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Mbaye Diagne 2'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Martial
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 44'
Goals 1
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Hawthorns
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester United 1.
|45'+2'
|Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Fred.
|45'+2'
|Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.
Match Stats
WBA
MAN
Possession
29% 71%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
2 (2)
|WBA
|MAN
|6
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|23
|+32
|53
|2
|Leicester City
|24
|+16
|46
|3
|Manchester United
|23
|+19
|45
|4
|Liverpool
|24
|+13
|40
|5
|Chelsea
|23
|+14
|39
|6
|West Ham United
|23
|+6
|39
|7
|Everton
|21
|+6
|37
|8
|Aston Villa
|22
|+12
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|+11
|36
|10
|Leeds United
|22
|0
|32
|11
|Arsenal
|23
|+4
|31
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|24
|-7
|30
|13
|Southampton
|23
|-9
|29
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-15
|29
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|-5
|26
|16
|Burnley
|23
|-12
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|23
|-13
|25
|18
|Fulham
|22
|-14
|15
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|23
|-36
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|23
|-22
|11
Premier League News
Wolves fight back to deepen Southampton misery
Southampton lost their sixth Premier League match in a row as Wolverhampton Wanderers mounted a second-half comeback to beat them 2-1 on Sunday.
Klopp on Liverpool title chances: 'I don't think we can close that gap'
Jurgen Klopp conceded that Liverpool's Premier League title hopes are all but over after a self-inflicted 3-1 loss at Leicester City on Saturday.
Man City dominate Tottenham 3-0
Ilkay Gundogan's brace leads the way for Man City in an impressive win vs. Tottenham.
Emiliano Martinez steers Aston Villa to scoreless draw with Brighton
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off a string of superb saves to grab an unlikely point for Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw to a dominant Brighton.
Klinsmann: Man City put on a masterpiece vs. Tottenham
Jurgen Klinsmann doesn't think anyone will catch Manchester City in the Premier League this season.
Liverpool 'lost so stupidly' vs. Leicester City
Frank Leboeuf recaps Liverpool's capitulation in under 10 minutes in their defeat at Leicester City.