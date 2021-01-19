  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Ademola Lookman Goal
Fulham Logo Fulham FUL Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
FUL
3-4-2-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
FUL
3-4-2-1
  • 1Areola
  • 16Adarabioyo
  • 5Andersen
  • 34Aina
  • 23Bryan
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 21Reed
  • 2Tete
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 15Loftus-Cheek
  • 19Lookman
No. Name
1 Alphonse Areola
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Joachim Andersen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Tosin Adarabioyo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Harrison Reed
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kenny Tete
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ivan Cavaleiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ademola Lookman  5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Denis Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Michael Hector
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Neeskens Kebano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Aleksandar Mitrovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Aboubakar Kamara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Craven Cottage
  • ,

Match Commentary

10' Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10' Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
8' Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

Match Stats

FUL
MAN

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
0 (0)
FUL MAN
0 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 18 +18 38
2 Leicester City 19 +14 38
3 Manchester United 18 +10 37
4 Liverpool 18 +16 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +16 33
6 Everton 17 +7 32
7 West Ham United 19 +5 32
8 Chelsea 19 +10 29
9 Southampton 18 +5 29
10 Arsenal 19 +4 27
11 Aston Villa 16 +11 26
12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
13 Crystal Palace 19 -11 23
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
15 Newcastle United 18 -12 19
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
17 Burnley 17 -13 16
18 Fulham 17 -11 12
19 West Bromwich Albion 19 -28 11
20 Sheffield United 19 -22 5