  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 32
    • Luke Shaw Yellow Card
Burnley Logo Burnley BUR Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
BUR
4-4-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
BUR
4-4-2
  • 1Pope
  • 23Pieters
  • 6Mee
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 2Lowton
  • 12Brady
  • 8Brownhill
  • 18Westwood
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 9Wood
No. Name
1 Nick Pope
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 James Tarkowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Lowton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ashley Westwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Josh Brownhill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Jóhann Gudmundsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ashley Barnes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Chris Wood
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
26 Phillip Bardsley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jack Cork
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Jay Rodriguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Dwight McNeil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Turf Moor
  • ,

Match Commentary

32' Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29' VAR Decision: Card upgraded Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).
29' VAR Decision: Card upgraded Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Match Stats

BUR
MAN

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (0)
3 (1)
BUR MAN
6 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 17 +16 33
2 Manchester United 16 +9 33
3 Leicester City 17 +10 32
4 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +14 29
5 Manchester City 15 +11 29
6 Southampton 17 +7 29
7 Everton 16 +6 29
8 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
9 Chelsea 17 +11 26
10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
11 Arsenal 17 +1 23
12 Leeds United 17 -3 23
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -6 22
14 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
16 Burnley 15 -11 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -7 14
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 17 -28 8
20 Sheffield United 18 -20 5