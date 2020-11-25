-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Westberg
- Laryea
- Mavinga
- González
- Auro
- Osorio
- Bradley
- DeLeon
- Pozuelo
- Piatti
- Altidore
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
96 Auro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Nick DeLeon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Alex Bono
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Liam Fraser
Goals 0
|
20 Ayo Akinola
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Willis
- Lovitz
- Romney
- Zimmerman
- Johnston
- Anunga
- McCarty
- Leal
- Mukhtar
- Muyl
- Cádiz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Hany Mukhtar
Goals 0
|
27 Brian Anunga
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Alex Muyl
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Miller
Goals 0
|
14 Daniel Rios
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Toronto FC 0, Nashville SC 0.
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Toronto FC 0, Nashville SC 0.
|44'
|Attempt missed. Randall Leal (Nashville SC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Walker Zimmerman with a headed pass.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOR
|NSH
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
