-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Nani Penalty - Scored
-
-
8
-
Maxime Chanot Goal - Header
-
- Gallese
- Smith
- Jansson
- Antônio Carlos
- Ruan
- Pereyra
- Rosell
- Urso
- Mueller
- Nani
- Dike
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Kyle Smith
Goals 0
|
2 Ruan
Goals 0
|
20 Oriol Rosell
Goals 0
|
11 Júnior Urso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Nani 5'
Goals 1
|
18 Daryl Dike
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Brian Rowe
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Joey DeZart
Goals 0
|
27 Kamal Miller
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Andrés Perea
Goals 0
|
19 Benji Michel
Goals 0
- Johnson
- Matarrita
- Callens
- Chanot
- Tinnerholm
- Ring
- Parks
- Mackay-Steven
- Morález
- Medina
- Castellanos
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
4 Maxime Chanot 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
55 Keaton Parks
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jesús Medina
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Juan Torres
Goals 0
|
41 Brad Stuver
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Tony Rocha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
80 Justin Haak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Exploria Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|16'
|Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|16'
|Júnior Urso (Orlando City SC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|15'
|Attempt saved. Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ORL
|NYC
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
