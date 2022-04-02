  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 48
    • Antonio Rüdiger Goal
  • 50
    • Vitaly Janelt Goal
  • 54
    • Christian Eriksen Goal
  • 55
    • On: Reece James|Off: Marcos Alonso
  • 60
    • Vitaly Janelt Goal
  • 64
    • On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: Timo Werner
  • 65
    • On: Romelu Lukaku|Off: N'Golo Kanté
  • 82
    • On: Mathias Jensen|Off: Vitaly Janelt
  • 85
    • On: Yoane Wissa|Off: Bryan Mbeumo
  • 87
    • Yoane Wissa Goal
  • 88
    • On: Sergi Canós|Off: Rico Henry
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Brentford BRE Brentford Logo
CHE
4-3-3
BRE
5-3-2
CHE
4-3-3
  • 16Mendy
  • 3Alonso
    On: Reece James | Off: Marcos Alonso
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 6Silva
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 7Kanté
    On: Romelu Lukaku | Off: N'Golo Kanté
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 19Mount
  • 11Werner
    On: Mateo Kovacic | Off: Timo Werner
  • 29Havertz
  • 22Ziyech
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger  48'
Goals 1
  • Shots 6
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
55' 24  Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 9  Romelu Lukaku
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 8  Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
  • London, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 39,061

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
90'+6' Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
90'+6' Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

Match Stats

CHE
BRE

Possession

70% 30%

Shots (on Goal)

21 (8)
17 (6)
CHE BRE
11 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
12 Corner Kicks 7
2 Saves 7
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +52 73
2 Liverpool 30 +57 72
3 Chelsea 29 +35 59
4 Arsenal 28 +13 54
5 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +11 51
6 Manchester United 29 +8 50
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +6 49
8 West Ham United 30 +10 48
9 Aston Villa 30 0 36
10 Leicester City 27 -4 36
11 Southampton 30 -9 36
12 Crystal Palace 29 +1 34
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -10 34
14 Brentford 31 -11 33
15 Newcastle United 29 -17 31
16 Leeds United 31 -33 30
17 Everton 27 -18 25
18 Watford 30 -28 22
19 Burnley 28 -18 21
20 Norwich City 30 -45 18