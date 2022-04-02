Eriksen scores as Brentford rout Chelsea
Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
2 Antonio Rüdiger 48'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
55' 24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 9 Romelu Lukaku
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
64' 8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 7
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
88' 7 Sergi Canós
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Vitaly Janelt 50' 60'
Goals 2
82' 8 Mathias Jensen
Goals 0
|
21 Christian Eriksen 54'
Goals 1
|
17 Ivan Toney
Goals 0
|
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
85' 11 Yoane Wissa 87'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
|90'+6'
|Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
|90'+6'
|Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
|CHE
|BRE
|11
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|12
|Corner Kicks
|7
|2
|Saves
|7
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|29
|+35
|59
|4
|Arsenal
|28
|+13
|54
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+11
|51
|6
|Manchester United
|29
|+8
|50
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+6
|49
|8
|West Ham United
|30
|+10
|48
|9
|Aston Villa
|30
|0
|36
|10
|Leicester City
|27
|-4
|36
|11
|Southampton
|30
|-9
|36
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-10
|34
|14
|Brentford
|31
|-11
|33
|15
|Newcastle United
|29
|-17
|31
|16
|Leeds United
|31
|-33
|30
|17
|Everton
|27
|-18
|25
|18
|Watford
|30
|-28
|22
|19
|Burnley
|28
|-18
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-45
|18
Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their European qualification bid after an volley from Jonny helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City played out a 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday to end six-match losing streaks in the Premier League.
James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark free-kick as Southampton rescued a Premier League point at Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
Manchester City responded to momentarily losing top spot in the Premier League by returning to the summit courtesy of a 2-0 win at Burnley.
Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Diogo Jota and Fabinho get the goals as Liverpool take temporary charge of the Premier League table.