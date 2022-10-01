Arsenal roar past rivals Spurs to stay top
Arsenal claimed an emphatic 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday to remain top of the Premier League.
Arsenal claimed an emphatic 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday to remain top of the Premier League.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
12 William Saliba 78'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
73' 3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
89' 18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 67'
Goals 1
|
5 Thomas Partey 20'
Goals 1
73' 23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 49'
Goals 1
80' 14 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
|
11 Gabriel Martinelli 85'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
15 Eric Dier 90'+3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 4 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
71' 38 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson Royal 62'
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 31'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
72' 2 Matt Doherty
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 19 Ryan Sessegnon
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
24 Djed Spence
Goals 0
|
29 Pape Sarr
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
|90'+4'
|Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
|ARS
|TOT
|10
|Fouls
|10
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|3
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|6
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|8
|+12
|21
|2
|Manchester City
|7
|+17
|17
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+9
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|+6
|13
|5
|Manchester United
|6
|0
|12
|6
|Fulham
|7
|+1
|11
|7
|Chelsea
|6
|-1
|10
|8
|Liverpool
|6
|+9
|9
|9
|Brentford
|7
|+3
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|7
|+1
|8
|11
|Leeds United
|6
|0
|8
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|7
|-13
|8
|13
|Everton
|7
|-1
|7
|14
|Southampton
|7
|-4
|7
|15
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|7
|16
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-2
|6
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|-4
|6
|18
|West Ham United
|7
|-6
|4
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|-11
|4
|20
|Leicester City
|7
|-12
|1
Arsenal claimed an emphatic 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday to remain top of the Premier League.
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he is "itching to go" as he prepares his squad for his first Premier League game since joining the club.
Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will have to be "perfect" if they are to win this weekend's Manchester derby.
Shaka Hislop reveals how he expects Erik ten Hag to counter the threat of Man City's Erling Haaland.
Erik ten Hag has launched a strong defence of under-fire Harry Maguire by insisting the Manchester United captain can reverse his slump in form.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Trent Alexander-Arnold was "not in a party mood" when he returned from international duty with England.