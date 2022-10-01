  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 20
    • Thomas Partey Goal
  • 31
    • Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
  • 49
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal
  • 62
    • Emerson Royal Red Card
  • 67
    • Granit Xhaka Goal
  • 71
    • On: Davinson Sánchez|Off: Clément Lenglet
  • 71
    • On: Yves Bissouma|Off: Ivan Perisic
  • 71
    • On: Ryan Sessegnon|Off: Richarlison
  • 72
    • On: Matt Doherty|Off: Son Heung-Min
  • 73
    • On: Albert Sambi Lokonga|Off: Thomas Partey
  • 73
    • On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 75
    • On: Oliver Skipp|Off: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
  • 78
    • William Saliba Yellow Card
  • 80
    • On: Fabio Vieira|Off: Martin Ødegaard
  • 80
    • On: Edward Nketiah|Off: Gabriel Jesus
  • 85
    • Gabriel Martinelli Yellow Card
  • 89
    • On: Takehiro Tomiyasu|Off: Ben White
  • 90+3
    • Eric Dier Yellow Card
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 35Zinchenko
    On: Kieran Tierney | Off: Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 6Gabriel
  • 12Saliba
  • 4White
    On: Takehiro Tomiyasu | Off: Ben White
  • 34Xhaka
  • 5Partey
    On: Albert Sambi Lokonga | Off: Thomas Partey
  • 11Martinelli
  • 8Ødegaard
    On: Fabio Vieira | Off: Martin Ødegaard
  • 7Saka
  • 9Jesus
    On: Edward Nketiah | Off: Gabriel Jesus
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 William Saliba  78'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73' 3  Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
89' 18  Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 21  Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka  67'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey  20'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73' 23  Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus  49'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 14  Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Gabriel Martinelli  85'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 60,278
  • REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4' Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Match Stats

ARS
TOT

Possession

65% 35%

Shots (on Goal)

22 (9)
7 (3)
ARS TOT
10 Fouls 10
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 1
1 Offsides 3
5 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 6
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 8 +12 21
2 Manchester City 7 +17 17
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +9 17
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 +6 13
5 Manchester United 6 0 12
6 Fulham 7 +1 11
7 Chelsea 6 -1 10
8 Liverpool 6 +9 9
9 Brentford 7 +3 9
10 Newcastle United 7 +1 8
11 Leeds United 6 0 8
12 AFC Bournemouth 7 -13 8
13 Everton 7 -1 7
14 Southampton 7 -4 7
15 Aston Villa 7 -4 7
16 Crystal Palace 6 -2 6
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -4 6
18 West Ham United 7 -6 4
19 Nottingham Forest 7 -11 4
20 Leicester City 7 -12 1