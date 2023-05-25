Atletico Madrid won Spain's Copa de la Reina on Saturday, beating Real Madrid on penalties to deny their rivals the chance to lift their first ever trophy.

Midfielder Sandie Toletti headed Madrid in front in the 31st minute from Caroline Weir's corner, before defender Ivana Andres doubled their lead with another header in the 56th minute.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Atletico substitute Lucia Moral pulled a late goal back before a stunning 96th-minute free kick from Estefania Banini made it 2-2 and forced extra time.

Madrid's Olga Carmona and Teresa Abelleira saw penalty kicks saved by Atletico goalkeeper Lola Gallardo in the shootout, before Sofie Svava fired the decisive effort over the bar.

"We never stopped believing today, more than ever," Gallardo told TVE. "We're really happy. Now we're going to celebrate."

It's the second time Atletico have won the Copa, after lifting the trophy in 2016 and falling as beaten finalists in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Real Madrid were looking for the first silverware in their short history, after they were founded in 2020 following the acquisition of local side CD Tacon.

"We had the game. This is football. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose," Madrid defender Kenti Robles said. "You have to take a penalty to miss it. We'll keep growing."

Atletico finished third in Liga F this season, eight points behind champions Barcelona and four points behind Real Madrid in second.

They beat Real Sociedad, Granada and Alhama on their way to the final.

The game was played in often pouring rain, in front of a crowd of 9,217 spectators at Leganes' Butarque stadium.