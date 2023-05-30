Italy scored a late penalty to beat England 2-1 in the round of 16 at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday and set up a meeting with Colombia in the quarterfinals.

Cesare Casadei, who plays in England for Chelsea, struck the winning goal from the spot to settle a tight game in the Italians' favour with three minutes of the 90 remaining. The penalty had been awarded after England defender Jarell Quansah was penalised for a handball following a review prompted by the video assistant referee.

Tommaso Baldanzi had given Italy an eight-minute lead after the Empoli midfielder's first-time effort, following a fine through ball with the outside of the foot by Giuseppe Ambrosino, squirmed past the fingertips of England goalkeeper Matthew Cox.

But England hit back midway through the first half. Dane Scarlett whipped in an inviting cross from the left and Tottenham's Alfie Devine met it with an unstoppable volley at the near post for his second goal of the tournament.

But England, the 2017 winners who had finished top of their group in Argentina, will now be heading home while Italy continue on in search of a third consecutive semifinal appearance at the prestigious youth event.

Earlier, Colombia topped Slovakia 5-1 with three of their goals scored in a four-minute span.

Colombia's Oscar Cortes opened and finished the scoring for his team, striking first in the 48th. Yaser Asprilla made it 2-0 two minutes later and Tomás Ángel added a third in the 52nd.

Angel got his second goal of the match in the 64th.

Timotej Jambor got a consolation with a headed goal in the 87th, but Colombia had the last word with another goal by Cortes in injury time.

Also on Wednesday, Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1, despite being a player down for the entire second half, while Nigeria beat Argentina 2-0. Brazil will meet Israel in the quarterfinals, while Nigeria will take on either Ecuador or South Korea.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.