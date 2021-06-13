Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1 in their Group C opening match at Puskas Arena in Bucharest, Romania on Sunday to earn their first-ever win at a European Championship as former West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic sealed the victory late on.

Austria were 1-0 up after 17 minutes as Stefan Lainer scored after a superb ball from Marcel Sabitzer but North Macedonia were level 10 minutes later as 37-year-old Goran Pandev profited from a mix-up in the Austria defence.

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann spilled the ball after making a save and Pandev, who made his international debut in 2001, slotted into the open net for the Euros debutants.

But Michael Gregoritsch restored Austria's lead on 78 minutes from a cross from new Real Madrid's signing David Alaba.

After each of Austria's first two goals celebrations, Lainer celebrated by holding up a shirt with the words "Eriksen stay strong" written across the front following Saturday's shock incident when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch as Denmark faced Finland.

Austria will face Netherlands on June 17 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, while North Macedonia will play Ukraine on the same day in Bucharest, Romania.