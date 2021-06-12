Romelu Lukaku scores early for Belgium, then runs to the camera and sends a heartfelt message to Christian Eriksen. (1:03)

Belgium beat Russia 3-0 on the back of a Romelu Lukaku double to open their European Championship campaign on Saturday.

Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium early on and then ran to the pitchside camera and said "Chris, Chirs, I love you," in tribute to Internazionale teammate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch and was stretchered off during Denmark's match against Finland earlier in the day.

Belgium then went two up in the 34th minute after a defensive lapse from Russia allowed Thomas Muenier to pounce on a loose ball and fire home to stake Roberto Martinez's side to a comfortable lead at half-time.

Russia tried in vain to get back into the match in the second half and Lukaku put matters to bed just before full-time with another goal to give Belgium all three points and put them in top spot of Group B.

Belgium's obvious superiority was evident throughout the encounter in St Petersburg, and victory for Martinez's team came without Kevin De Bruyne, out with injury, and only a cameo substitute appearance from captain Eden Hazard, another of the team's talismans.