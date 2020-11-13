Steve Nicol is hopeful Lionel Messi can get back to his best with Argentina after a tumultuous season at Barca. (0:50)

Argentina conceded a first-half penalty but recovered to secure a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Angel Romero scored his third goal in three games when he coolly rolled home a penalty midway through the first half after Lucas Martinez Quarta was adjudged to have brought down Miguel Almiron.

Nicolas Gonzalez equalised for Argentina four minutes before half-time when he bulleted a header home from a Giovani Lo Celso corner kick.

Lionel Messi scored what looked to be the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute, but it was chalked off by the referee following consultation with VAR.

VAR ruled out the Argentina goal due to a foul by Gonzalez that happened more than 50 metres from the goal. After the foul, Argentina built a play form the back with numerous touches that ended with Messi scoring from inside the box before it was overturned.

The result leaves both South American sides unbeaten after three games in their quest to reach the finals in Qatar.