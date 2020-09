Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund suffered a blow in a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg on Saturday, as Daniel Caligiuri set up the first goal and scored the second in his 300th league game.

Despite Dortmund having close to 80% possession for much of the first half, it was Augsburg who scored when Felix Uduokhai connected with a Caligiuri free kick on 40 minutes with their first chance of the match.

Dortmund lacked the magic from their young stars that helped them cruise past Borussia Monchengladbach in their Bundesliga opener last week, with Erling Haaland, Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham without a single chance for more than 70 minutes and Jadon Sancho struggling to find space.

Daniel Caligiuri celebrates Ausburg's second goal. Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

Augsburg remained disciplined after the break and scored again with the 32-year-old Caligiuri charging through, holding off defender Thomas Meunier and firing in to leave the visitors desperately scrambling to score for the remainder of the game.

Champions Bayern Munich, who won their fourth trophy of the year on Wednesday with a Super Cup win over Sevilla, travel to Hoffenheim on Sunday.