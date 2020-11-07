Bayern Munich edged Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The win gives Hansi Flick's men a two-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, while Dortmund settled in third, three points behind after seven games played.

Dortmund opened the scoring just before half-time when longtime BVB man Marco Reus fired high and hard into the top corner after being picked out by a Raphael Guerreiro pull-back in the middle of the box.

Undeterred, Bayern, who had seen a goal ruled out for offsides and an injury to Joshua Kimmich before Dortmund's opener, hit back with just seconds remaining in the half from a well-worked set piece from the top of the box. After a few quick touches to change the launching point, David Alaba fired an unstoppable blast past the wall and Roman Burki to put the defending champs level.

Bayern took the lead almost immediately after the restart thanks to a poacher's goal from Robert Lewandowski -- the Poland international cutting in front of his marker and heading expertly into the net from a Lucas Hernandez cross on the left in the 48th minute.

Bayern went two goals ahead with around 10 minutes remaining with a ruthless counter-attack from a dispossession deep in their own half. Second-half substitute Leroy Sane fired hard and low into the far corner after cutting inside on his left foot.

Dortmund immediately struck back through Erling Haaland, who settled a lobbed Guerreiro through ball, rounded Manuel Neuer and slotted home into an empty net.