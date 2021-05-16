        <
          2020-21 German Bundesliga
          Mainz Mainz MAIN
          1
          FT
          3
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          • Robin Quaison (90'+1' PEN)
          • Raphaël Guerreiro (23')
          • Marco Reus (42')
          • Julian Brandt (80')

          Dortmund cruise past Mainz to book Champions League spot

          2:11 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund booked a Champions League spot for next season with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Mainz on Sunday that made sure of a top-four finish with a game left in the season.

          A curled shot from Raphael Guerreiro in the 22nd minute put the visitors in the driving seat and two minutes before the break Jadon Sancho threaded a ball past two defenders and Marco Reus tapped in from close range to double their lead.

          Julian Brandt rounded the keeper in the 80th minute to seal their victory and help lift Dortmund, who beat RB Leipzig on Thursday to win the German Cup, to 61 points and third place with their sixth consecutive league win.

          Mainz scored with a stoppage time penalty from Robin Quaison.

          Frankfurt, in fifth, are on 57 points with one game left.

          The top four teams qualify for the lucrative Champions League group stage, Europe's premier club competition.

          Champions Bayern Munich and second-placed RB Leipzig have already booked their spots. VfL Wolfsburg, fourth on 60 points, will punch the last of the four tickets if they earn at least a point against Leipzig later on Sunday.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 33 +52 75
          2 RB Leipzig 32 +29 64
          3 Borussia Dortmund 33 +27 61
          4 VfL Wolfsburg 32 +25 60
          5 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 +14 57
          6 Bayer Leverkusen 33 +16 52
          7 FC Union Berlin 33 +6 47
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 33 +6 46
          9 VfB Stuttgart 33 +3 45
          10 SC Freiburg 33 +2 45
          11 TSG Hoffenheim 33 -3 40
          12 FC Augsburg 33 -15 36
          13 Mainz 33 -18 36
          14 Hertha Berlin 33 -10 35
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 33 -28 32
          16 Werder Bremen 33 -19 31
          17 FC Cologne 33 -27 30
          18 Schalke 04 33 -60 16