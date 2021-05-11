Leicester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night to solidify their position in the Premier League top four.

The result also means Manchester City have clinched the 2020-21 Premier League title, with United on 70 points from 35 matches, 10 behind Pep Guardiola's side, with three matches remaining

With a rescheduled game against Liverpool on Thursday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a heavily rotated squad, with an in injured Harry Maguire not in the XI and facing a fitness race to be ready for United's Europa League final against Villarreal at the end of May.

Leicester opened the scoring when Youri Tielemans poured forward into space on the right flank, swinging in a teasing cross to the back post, where Luke Thomas side-footed a first-time left-foot volley into the far top corner for an early lead.

However, Man United were level five minutes later after Mason Greenwood picked up a pass from Amad Diallo and slalomed his way through the Leicester defence and into the area to tuck his well-placed shot just inside Kasper Schmeichel's far post.

Çaglar Soyuncu's bullet header from a corner kick shortly after the hour put Leicester back in front as Brendan Rodgers' team looked to take home a crucial three points in the Champions League race.

Man United were unable to find another goal, though, as Leicester moved up to third place on 66 points from 36 games, two ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand.