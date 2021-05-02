        <
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          4
          FT
          0
          Sheffield United Sheffield United SHU
          • Gareth Bale (36', 61', 69')
          • Son Heung-Min (77')

          Bale hat-trick fires Spurs to 4-0 win over Sheffield Utd

          4:11 PM ET
          • Reuters

          LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Gareth Bale's stunning hat-trick earned Tottenham Hotspur a 4-0 win over relegated Sheffield United to keep them in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League on Sunday.

          The Welshman, on loan from Real Madrid, opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a clever flick.

          He doubled the lead just past the hour mark with a stylish finish into the top corner -- his 50th Premier League goal.

          Bale then made it 3-0 shortly afterwards when he drilled another left-footed effort low into the corner.

          Son Heung-min, who earlier had a goal disallowed, produced a trademark effort to complete the rout.

          Tottenham's second league win under interim manager Ryan Mason lifted them above Liverpool and West Ham United into fifth place in the standings with 56 points, five behind Chelsea, with four games remaining. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 34 +47 80
          2 Manchester United 33 +29 67
          3 Leicester City 34 +22 63
          4 Chelsea 34 +22 61
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +22 56
          6 West Ham United 33 +10 55
          7 Liverpool 33 +16 54
          8 Everton 33 +3 52
          9 Arsenal 34 +9 49
          10 Aston Villa 33 +10 48
          11 Leeds United 34 -2 47
          12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 -13 41
          13 Crystal Palace 33 -22 38
          14 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 -4 37
          15 Southampton 33 -18 37
          16 Burnley 33 -15 36
          17 Newcastle United 34 -20 36
          18 Fulham 34 -20 27
          19 West Bromwich Albion 33 -34 25
          20 Sheffield United 34 -42 17