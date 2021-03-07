        <
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          4
          FT
          1
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          • Gareth Bale (25', 49')
          • Harry Kane (52', 76')
          • Christian Benteke (45'+1')

          Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace with Bale brace, Kane screamer

          4:09 PM ET
          ESPN

          Two magnificent goals early in the second half helped Tottenham Hotspur to a dominant 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

          Tottenham dominated the opening 25 minutes and found a deserved opener after a careless Palace giveaway allowed Harry Kane to sprint in on goal and square for Gareth Bale for an easy tap-in.

          Despite losing the possession battle, Palace grew into the game as the half wore on and drew level just before the break when Christian Benteke out-jumped two Spurs defenders to head home Luka Milivojevic's cross.

          Jose Mourinho's team came flying out of the dressing room and went up 3-1 in a span of minutes that saw Bale head in his second of the night, before Kane scored with a spectacular first-time shot from distance that left Palace keeper Vicente Guaita no chance.

          Son-Heung Min then set up Kane for the Englishman's second of the night for a record-breaking goal that saw the pair combine for the most Premier League tallies in history with 14.

          The pair of assists along with the two goals raised Kane's total scoring contributions this season to a Premier League leading 29 -- 16 goals and 13 assists -- as Spurs moved up to sixth place in the table on 45 points from 27 games.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 28 +37 65
          2 Manchester United 28 +23 54
          3 Leicester City 28 +16 53
          4 Chelsea 27 +17 47
          5 Everton 26 +6 46
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +18 45
          7 West Ham United 26 +9 45
          8 Liverpool 28 +11 43
          9 Aston Villa 26 +11 40
          10 Arsenal 27 +7 38
          11 Leeds United 26 -1 35
          12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -9 35
          13 Crystal Palace 28 -17 34
          14 Southampton 27 -11 33
          15 Burnley 28 -16 30
          16 Newcastle United 27 -17 27
          17 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -8 26
          18 Fulham 28 -11 26
          19 West Bromwich Albion 28 -36 18
          20 Sheffield United 28 -29 14