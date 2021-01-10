Inter Milan fall three points behind AC Milan thanks to a late Gianluca Mancini equalizer in their 2-2 draw against Roma. (1:39)

Gianluca Mancini's late goal earned AS Roma a 2-2 draw at home to Inter Milan on Sunday which left the visitors three points behind leaders AC Milan in the Serie A title race.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's deflected shot put the hosts in front at half time, but Inter mustered a spirited response and Milan Skriniar headed in a deserved equaliser after the break.

Gianluca Mancini celebrates his late equaliser for Roma. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Achraf Hakimi put Inter ahead by curling an outstanding shot in off the bar, but Mancini's glancing header levelled the scores with four minutes remaining.

Inter are in second place on 37 points, three behind city rivals AC Milan, with Roma third on 34 points.