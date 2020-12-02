Neymar scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open.

United, PSG and RB Leipzig are all on nine points heading into next week's final round of games in which the English side go to the German club and the French champions host Istanbul Basaksehir.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

PSG took a sixth-minute lead after a Kylian Mbappe shot was deflected and fell kindly to Neymar who drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

United drew level in the 32nd minute through a Marcus Rashford shot which deflected off the outstretched leg of Danilo to beat PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side created several good chances after the break with Edinson Cavani hitting the bar but PSG grabbed the win when Marquinhos poked home in the 69th minute after a drive into the box had been diverted to him by Abdou Diallo.

United's difficulties intensified when, a minute later, midfielder Fred was sent off for a second yellow card and Neymar added the third in stoppage time after a counter-attack.