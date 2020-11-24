Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 victory in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring two, Marcus Rashford netting a penalty and Daniel James scoring late on.
Basaksehir beat United 2-1 in Istanbul when the two sides met on matchday three, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now have a better head-to-head after their victory at Old Trafford.
- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
United went ahead in the seventh minute after a rocket by Bruno Fernandes from outside the box, the Portugal international struck the ball on the half-volley which found its home in the top-right corner.
Rashford thought he put United two goals ahead in the 11th minute but was judged to be offside by the officials.
Fernandes' second was followed by a deft finish 12 minutes later after keeper Mert Gunok spilled the ball from a cross from defender Alex Telles.
Rashford was also amongst the goals after converting a penalty in the 33rd minute to score his eighth goal of the season, despite Fernandes having the chance to complete his hat-trick.
Half-time spelled the end for defender Victor Lindelof who has suffered with back injuries in recent weeks, Solskjaer opted to deploy youngster Axel Tuanzebe in the Swedish international's absence.
Basaksehir pulled a goal back on 75 minutes after David de Gea failed to keep out Deniz Turuc's free-kick. Initially, it looked like the Spain international had saved the effort, but goal-line technology deemed the ball had crossed the line.
But second-half substitute James put the game to bed with a strike in the 92nd minute ending any doubts of a comeback from the visitors.
United lead the group on nine points with Paris Saint-Germain close behind on six points and face the French side at home in their next match.
"I felt first half we saw the intent straight away, they wanted to play and they enjoyed it," said Solskjaer.
"It's a Champions League night at Old Trafford, you'd expect them to enjoy themselves. We scored some very nice goals, I'm pleased."