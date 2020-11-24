Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 victory in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring two, Marcus Rashford netting a penalty and Daniel James scoring late on.

Basaksehir beat United 2-1 in Istanbul when the two sides met on matchday three, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now have a better head-to-head after their victory at Old Trafford.

United went ahead in the seventh minute after a rocket by Bruno Fernandes from outside the box, the Portugal international struck the ball on the half-volley which found its home in the top-right corner.