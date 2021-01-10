Timo Werner ended his goal scoring drought as Chelsea strolled into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Morcecambe on Sunday.

Werner notched his first goal in 12 matches in all competitions to help Chelsea to their first win in three games.

- Watch FA Cup LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz also found themselves on the scoresheet to ease pressure on manager Frank Lampard after a run of poor results.

The hosts controlled possession from the start and took the lead after Mount hit a long range strike into the bottom corner.

Just before the break, Havertz set up his Germany international teammate Werner to tap in from close range.

Four minutes into the second-half, Chelsea scored their third after Hakim Ziyech's wonderful pass found Hudson-Odoi to finish.

Havertz then scored his second goal for the club with a powerful header from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross five minutes from time.

Chelsea return to Premier League action when they travel to Fulham for a London derby on Friday.