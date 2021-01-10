        <
        >
          2020-21 English FA Cup, 3rd Round
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          4
          FT
          0
          Morecambe Morecambe MORE
          • Mason Mount (18')
          • Timo Werner (44')
          • Callum Hudson-Odoi (49')
          • Kai Havertz (85')

          Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea ease past Morecambe in FA Cup

          10:21 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Timo Werner ended his goal scoring drought as Chelsea strolled into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Morcecambe on Sunday.

          Werner notched his first goal in 12 matches in all competitions to help Chelsea to their first win in three games.

          Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz also found themselves on the scoresheet to ease pressure on manager Frank Lampard after a run of poor results.

          The hosts controlled possession from the start and took the lead after Mount hit a long range strike into the bottom corner.

          Just before the break, Havertz set up his Germany international teammate Werner to tap in from close range.

          Four minutes into the second-half, Chelsea scored their third after Hakim Ziyech's wonderful pass found Hudson-Odoi to finish.

          Havertz then scored his second goal for the club with a powerful header from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross five minutes from time.

          Chelsea return to Premier League action when they travel to Fulham for a London derby on Friday.