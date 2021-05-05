        <
          2021 CONCACAF Champions League, Quarterfinals
          Philadelphia Union Philadelphia Union PHI
          1
          FT Agg. 4–1
          1
          Atlanta United FC Atlanta United FC ATL
          • Kacper Przybylko (88')
          • Santiago Sosa (45'+2')
          2nd Leg - Philadelphia Union advance 4-1 on aggregate
          Philadelphia Union cruise past Atlanta United in CONCACAF Champions League

          1:07 AM ET
          • Reuters

          The Philadelphia Union cruised into the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals, completing a 4-1 aggregate victory over Atlanta United with a 1-1 draw in the second leg on Tuesday in Atlanta.

          The Union will oppose either the Portland Timbers or Mexico's Club America in the two-leg semifinals, which will be played in mid-August and mid-September. The Timbers-America series is tied 1-1 heading to the second leg at Mexico City on Wednesday.

          Atlanta United attempted to get back into its match Tuesday by scoring the opening goal. Santiago Sosa took a pass just outside the 18-yard box, turned past a defender and fired a low, hard shot inside the far post in first-half stoppage time.

          The Union got an insurance goal in the 88th minute when a botched clearance attempt by Atlanta left the ball for Kacper Przybylko, facing a nearly vacated net. He fired in a 10-yard shot to level the evening's score.