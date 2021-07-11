Tournament favorite Mexico did everything but score in a 0-0 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in the first match of Group A in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

The Mexicans had a 30-4 advantage in shots and Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip made seven saves while his teammates had no shots on goal. Mexico, which had 82.5% of the possession, also had a goal disallowed in the 91st minute for offside.

Hirving Lozano was taken off early in the match due to a head injury and taken to hospital. Lozano, who plays as a winger for Napoli in Italy's Serie A, was knocked to the floor in the 11th minute while attacking the goal and as he fell his head contacted with the knee of Phillip.

Play went on as Lozano was on the ground and Hector Herrera immediately rocked a shot off the post before play was stopped for seven minutes to tend to the stricken player.

Trinidad and Tobago celebrate their 0-0 draw with Mexico. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Mexico came close to scoring in the 84th minute when Phillip made a leaping save on a 30-yard strike from Jesus Corona.

So dominant were the Mexicans that they were credited with two clearances for the match compared to 41 for Trinidad and Tobago.

The match was temporarily halted by the referee in the 87th and 94th minutes because of homophobic chants. Two Mexican matches in last month's CONCACAF Nations League tournament also were delayed for the same reason.

Trinidad and Tobago have failed to make it through to the final stage of World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF region and only qualified for the Gold Cup after beating French Guiana 8-7 on penalties on Tuesday.

The defending champion, who have won the tournament a record eight times since its inception in 1991, play Guatemala on Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas while Trinidad and Tobago meets El Salvador at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.