Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the Championship playoff final on Saturday.

Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes struck in the first half at Wembley to seal Brentford a place in the English top-flight for the first time since 1947.

It was redemption for Brentford boss Thomas Frank after his side lost last season's playoff final to Fulham.

Brentford finally enjoyed playoff success after failing in their last nine attempts while Swansea were unable to return to the Premier League since relegation in 2018.

Swansea's miserable day was compounded when Jay Fulton was shown a straight red card in the second half for a poor challenge.

Brentford were awarded a penalty inside the opening 10 minutes after Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman brought down Bryan Mbeumo inside the box.

Toney converted from the spot to put Brentford ahead and score his 33rd goal of the season.

Brentford doubled their lead 10 minutes later after a swift counterattack saw Marcondes get on the end of Mads Roerslev's cross.

The Londoners almost grabbed a third moments later but Toney's stunning long-range volley struck the inside of the bar and bounced clear.

Swansea's best chance came on the stroke of half time when Andre Ayew's header clipped the crossbar.

Ayew had an even better chance after the break but he failed to guide his close-range header towards goal.

Swansea continued to press forward and came close once more after the hour mark when Jamal Lowe's shot went just wide.

However, their chances of a fightback took a massive blow five minutes later when Fulton was sent off for a reckless challenge on Mathias Jensen.

Despite some late Swansea pressure, Brentford held on for the win and booked their place into the Premier League.