        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          1
          FT
          1
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          • Fred (66')
          • Kelechi Iheanacho (63')

          Manchester United drop points in lackluster draw vs Leicester

          play
          Is Man United's hope of a top four finish over? (0:54)

          Steve Nicol speaks after Man United's 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League. (0:54)

          2:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          A second-half Fred equaliser earned Manchester United a point at Old Trafford as they came from behind to draw against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

          A misfired volley from Leicester midfielder James Maddison was the best chance in an underwhelming first half before striker Kelechi Iheanacho nodded Leicester into the lead on 63 minutes.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          But Fred, making his 100th Premier League appearance, was in the right place at the right time just three minutes later as he pounced on a rebound from opposing goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and levelled the scores.

          Leicester looked to have scored a winner on 79 minutes when Maddison fired into the bottom corner, but, following a VAR check, referee Andre Marriner judged Iheanacho to have committed a foul in the build-up.

          "It's one of them: you've seen them given. I'm obviously going to be biased, I don't think it's a foul," Maddison said.

          "It was a great feeling for about three minutes! But as soon as you see them going over the monitor... there's no point them even going over any more. Even after that, we had chances on the counter, but we'll take a point."

          United had only one other real chance when Fernandes, running through on goal, was denied by Schmeichel.

          United, who were without forward Cristiano Ronaldo due to what the club said were "flu-like symptoms," remain in sixth in the Premier League, with fourth and fifth-placed Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both with at least one game in hand.

          "Everyone gave everything," Fernandes told Sky Sports. "I don't believe there's anyone who didn't give everything in the game. Nobody lacked intensity. We have to keep fighting. As I said before, we have to keep looking at our own games."

          Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 30 +52 73
          2 Liverpool 30 +57 72
          3 Chelsea 29 +35 59
          4 Arsenal 28 +13 54
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +11 51
          6 Manchester United 30 +8 51
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +6 49
          8 West Ham United 30 +10 48
          9 Leicester City 28 -4 37
          10 Aston Villa 30 0 36
          11 Southampton 30 -9 36
          12 Crystal Palace 29 +1 34
          13 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -10 34
          14 Brentford 31 -11 33
          15 Newcastle United 29 -17 31
          16 Leeds United 31 -33 30
          17 Everton 27 -18 25
          18 Watford 30 -28 22
          19 Burnley 28 -18 21
          20 Norwich City 30 -45 18