Marcus Rashford scored his third Premier League goal of the season Manchester United's 3-1 win vs. Brentford on Wednesday. Getty

Marcus Rashford came off the bench and scored for the first time since November as Manchester United claimed a 3-1 victory against Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

United rode their luck in the first half as Brentford dominated, forcing a number of important saves from goalkeeper David De Gea. But Ralf Rangnick's side were clinical after the break, with goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Rashford securing a flattering victory.

"I am unbelievably proud of my team," Brentford boss Thomas Frank told BT.

"We are the smallest club in the Premier League, Manchester United the biggest. We destroyed them in the first half. They didn't have a sniff, three huge chances and there could only have been one winner of this game. They are unbelievably lucky.

"I know all the stuff about taking chances. They changed the system against little Brentford."

Brentford should have been comfortably ahead by halftime but spurned numerous chances with Mathias Jensen twice denied by the outstretched leg of United keeper De Gea

They were made to pay for their profligacy when Elanga nodded United in front in the 55th minute.

Greenwood tapped in from a counter-attack seven minutes later and substitute Rashford rifled in his side's third in the 77th minute to leave Brentford stunned.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back from close range with five minutes remaining but it was scant consolation for the hosts who slumped to a third successive defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United's starting line-up after recovering from injury but was subdued and reacted angrily after being substituted in the second half.

United remained in seventh spot but moved level on 35 points with sixth-placed Arsenal and are only two behind West Ham United who occupy fourth.

Brentford are 14th, 10 points above the bottom three.

Elanga's goal on Wednesday was the second of his senior United career, his first coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final Premier League game of last season.

"I want to continue to work hard and get more goals," Elanga told BT Sport after the match.

"I appreciate the boss so much. You can see the intensity we put in in training and can see that if you put in that work you get the results you deserve."