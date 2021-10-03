Steve Nicol says Man City outplayed rivals Liverpool after the title contenders played out a 2-2 draw. (1:22)

Nicol: Liverpool were lucky to earn a point vs. Man City (1:22)

Manchester City twice pegged back Liverpool to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

All four goals came in a stunning second half where Kevin De Bruyne rescued a point for Pep Guardiola's side.

- Insider Notebook: The latest gossip from around Europe

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Liverpool took the lead through Sadio Mane before Phil Foden reduced the deficit. Mohamed Salah scored a stunner to put the hosts back ahead before De Bruyne grabbed another equaliser late on.

The draw sees Liverpool remain in second place with City behind in third.

"What a game. That's the reason [over] the last years Man City and Liverpool are always there because we try to play in this way," Guardiola said.

Kevin de Bruyne earned a deserved draw for Manchester City at Anfield. Getty

"Unfortunately we couldn't win -- but we didn't lose.That's why the Premier League is the best. It was great, really great."

City dominated the first half and Liverpool needed Alisson to produce fine saves to twice deny Foden.

James Milner, filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, had a torrid half, faced with Foden and Jack Grealish and receiving little help from his teammates.

De Bruyne should have put the visitors ahead 10 minutes before the break but his close-range header went over the bar.

The hosts responded well and Ederson produced a good save to stop Diogo Jota's effort.

Liverpool went ahead after 59 minutes after Salah skipped past Joao Cancelo to set up Mane to finish past the goalkeeper.

City scored a deserved equaliser 10 minutes later when Foden produced a fine finish from a tight angle.

Salah restored Liverpool's lead with a stunning solo goal where he jinked past four defenders and slotted the ball over the Ederson.

Mohamed Salah scored a stunning solo effort to put Liverpool ahead before Kevin De Bruyne's late equaliser. Getty

The champions responded once again five minutes later as De Bruyne's effort deflected in off Joel Matip.

There was still time for an outstanding piece of defending from City midfielder Rodri, whose superb block kept out a goal-bound effort from Fabinho after Ederson had dropped a cross.

Klopp made no attempt to sugar-coat his team's first-half display.

"We were too passive with and without the ball and played right into City's hands. That was the worst half we have played against them," he said.

"I was more than pleased when I heard the whistle for halftime because we had to adjust a lot of things and we did.

"Second half was completely different. If we only played the second half I would have loved to have won but with the first half I am happy with the point."