        <
        >
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          1
          FT
          0
          Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld DSC
          • Leroy Sané (71')

          Bayern Munich stay top of Bundesliga with win over Bielefeld courtesy of Sane goal

          play
          Leroy Sane scores from outside the area to put Bayern Munich ahead (0:47)

          Leroy Sane shows his class with a curling effort from outside the area against Arminia Bielefeld. (0:47)

          2:30 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Leroy Sane's second-half goal gave misfiring Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over visitors Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday to keep the champions top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

          Sane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute with a powerful drive after the Bavarians had squandered a bagful of chances, to lift his team to 31 points from 13 games, with next week's opponents Dortmund on 30 after beating VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 earlier in the day.

          Following a turbulent few days for Bayern after last week's Bundesliga loss to Augsburg and a string of positive COVID-19 cases among their players, they were desperate to reclaim top spot from Dortmund. But they were frustrated in a dominant first half by Arminia goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, whose series of superb saves kept the visitors in the game.

          After the break the Bavarians picked up where they left off and had two early golden chances through Sane and Thomas Mueller. Sane had another good opportunity in the 57th minute with a volley that sailed just wide, but he did not miss in the 71st, rifling in from outside the box from a Mueller pass.

          Substitute Serge Gnabry rattled the bar minutes later but it was Sane's goal that meant Bayern set a league record with 102 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, beating Cologne's mark from 1977.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 13 +29 31
          2 Borussia Dortmund 13 +14 30
          3 SC Freiburg 13 +6 22
          4 Bayer Leverkusen 12 +8 21
          5 TSG Hoffenheim 13 +7 20
          6 1. FC Union Berlin 12 +2 20
          7 VfL Wolfsburg 13 -2 20
          8 RB Leipzig 12 +10 18
          9 Mainz 13 +3 18
          10 FC Cologne 13 0 18
          11 Borussia Monchengladbach 13 0 18
          12 VfL Bochum 13 -8 16
          13 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 -2 15
          14 Hertha Berlin 13 -14 14
          15 VfB Stuttgart 13 -5 13
          16 FC Augsburg 13 -10 13
          17 Arminia Bielefeld 13 -10 9
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 13 -28 1