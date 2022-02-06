        <
        >
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          2
          FT
          5
          Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen LEV
          • Jeremie Frimpong (16' OG)
          • Steffen Tigges (89')
          • Manuel Akanji (10' OG)
          • Florian Wirtz (20')
          • Robert Andrich (28')
          • Jonathan Tah (53')
          • Moussa Diaby (87')

          Borussia Dortmund's title hopes fade further with heavy home defeat

          play
          Bayer Leverkusen blasts Borussia Dortmund 5-2 (2:25)

          Bayer Leverkusen solidifies its hold on a Champions League spot by thrashing Borussia Dortmund 5-2. (2:25)

          11:35 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund were thrashed 5-2 at home by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday, as their hopes of catching leaders Bayern Munich slipped yet further away.

          The defeat left second-placed Dortmund on 43 points, nine behind Bayern after the champions beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on Saturday. Leverkusen stayed third but reduced the gap with Dortmund to five points.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          The hosts got off to a nightmare start when they fell behind to a Manuel Akanji own goal in the 10th minute, but they soon levelled when Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong also fired into his own net.

          Leverkusen restored their lead in the 20th minute through Florian Wirtz following a flowing counterattack and further increased their advantage with a sizzling free kick from Robert Andrich in the 28th.

          The visitors quickly killed off any hopes of a second-half revival from the hosts when Jonathan Tah slammed in a volley eight minutes after the interval.

          United States international Giovanni Reyna was introduced just after the hour mark for his first appearance since Aug. 27 and produced a good save from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lennart Grill.

          Moussa Diaby compounded Dortmund's misery by scoring the visitors' fifth goal in the 87th minute although the hosts did manage to respond with a strike from Steffen Tigges in the 89th which was eventually awarded after a lengthy VAR review to check a possible offside.

          Dortmund were missing their injured top scorer Erling Haaland and slumped to only their second home defeat in the league this season after losing to Bayern in December, having won all of their other home games in the campaign.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 21 +47 52
          2 Borussia Dortmund 21 +18 43
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 21 +20 38
          4 1. FC Union Berlin 21 +2 34
          5 SC Freiburg 21 +9 33
          6 FC Cologne 21 -1 32
          7 RB Leipzig 21 +14 31
          8 TSG Hoffenheim 21 +7 31
          9 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 +1 31
          10 Mainz 21 +7 30
          11 VfL Bochum 21 -10 25
          12 Borussia Monchengladbach 21 -11 23
          13 Hertha Berlin 21 -20 23
          14 Arminia Bielefeld 21 -6 22
          15 FC Augsburg 21 -13 22
          16 VfL Wolfsburg 20 -15 21
          17 VfB Stuttgart 21 -14 18
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 20 -35 10