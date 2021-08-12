        <
          2021 Leagues Cup, Quarterfinals
          New York City FC New York City FC NYC
          1
          FT-Pens
          1
          Pumas UNAM Pumas UNAM UNAM
          • Valentín Castellanos (61')
          • Rogério (71')
          Pumas UNAM advance 3-2 on penalties
          Pumas eliminate New York City FC from Leagues Cup on penalties

          Pumas advances to the Leagues Cup semis on penalties (1:11)

          Pumas is into the Leagues Cup semifinals after a win over NYCFC, and will now face Leon. (1:11)

          1:49 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Pumas UNAM eliminated New York City FC from the 2021 Leagues Cup on Wednesday 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

          In a quarterfinal that was delayed by three hours due to severe weather, Taty Castellanos and Rogerio scored for their respective sides in normal time.

          Both keepers were up to the task in the resulting shootout, but Sebastian Saucedo managed to send his shot past NYCFC custodian Sean Johnson to seal the win for the Liga MX side.