Pumas is into the Leagues Cup semifinals after a win over NYCFC, and will now face Leon. (1:11)

Pumas UNAM eliminated New York City FC from the 2021 Leagues Cup on Wednesday 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

In a quarterfinal that was delayed by three hours due to severe weather, Taty Castellanos and Rogerio scored for their respective sides in normal time.

Both keepers were up to the task in the resulting shootout, but Sebastian Saucedo managed to send his shot past NYCFC custodian Sean Johnson to seal the win for the Liga MX side.