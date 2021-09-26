Juventus beat Sampdoria 3-2 in Turin on Sunday, their first home victory of the Serie A season but the visitors' two goals means it's 20 games without a clean sheet for the Bianconeri,

Paulo Dybala scored a superb goal before leaving the pitch in tears with an injury as his injury frustrations continue.

The Argentina international fired a low shot into the bottom corner after 10 minutes but limped off soon after with an apparent muscular problem, which may well rule him out of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Paulo Dybala celebrates his opening goal with his Juventus teammates. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci doubled Juve's advantage from the penalty spot before Maya Yoshida quickly pulled one back for Samp, stretching the home side's run without a league clean sheet.

Manuel Locatelli scored his first goal for his new side in the second half, but Antonio Candreva's late strike meant Juve had a nervy ending before claiming their second consecutive league win.

Massimiliano Allegri's side climb to ninth place in the table on eight points, three points clear of 14th-placed Sampdoria but eight adrift of league leaders AC Milan.