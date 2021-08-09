A heavily rotated Liverpool side beat Osasuna 3-1 in a preseason friendly at Anfield on Monday night ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

A first-half own goal from Osasuna's Jesus Areso gifted Liverpool an early lead before Roberto Firmino added a pair of strikes before the break to give Jurgen Klopp's side a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Osasuna's Kike pulled one back in the 70th minute, but the damage was done at that point as Liverpool coasted to a straightforward finish in their final tuneup of the preseason.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both made their first pre-season appearances, while defender Andy Robertson missed out after revealing he had ligament damage from an injury picked up during Sunday's friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there's some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later," the Scotland international said on Twitter.

Liverpool, who begin their Premier League campaign away to Norwich City on Aug. 14, drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in a friendly on Sunday.