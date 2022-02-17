Barcelona came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Napoli in their Europa League knockout round playoff first leg at the Camp Nou on Thursday night.

The hosts dominated possession in the opening 30 minutes and had several good chances to take the lead, but it was Napoli who scored first when Piotr Zielinski smashed the rebound from his own shot into the roof of the net following an incisive counter-attack.

Barca drew level shortly before the hour mark when VAR ruled that Napoli's Juan Jesus hit an Adama Traore cross with his in the area hand and Ferran Torres dispatched his spot kick to make it 1-1.

Barca were on the front foot throughout with their brand new attacking trident formed by new signings Torres, Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but missed several chances to take the lead.

Napoli held on as they were bombarded in the last ten minutes, with Torres and substitutes Luuk de Jong and Ousmane Dembele missing chance after chance in front of Alex Meret's goal.

The two teams will meet again in Naples on Feb. 24 for the decisive second leg.