Manchester City put four past Fulham. Isaac Parkin/PA Images via Getty Images

A Riyad Mahrez brace helped Manchester City to a 4-1 victory against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were a goal down after Liverpool transfer target Fabio Carvalho scored for the visitors in the fourth minute, but two first-half goals in quick succession from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones put the hosts in front.

Mahrez extended the City's lead in the 53rd minute, burying a penalty past Fulham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, before doubling his tally just four minutes later to seal the victory.

Fulham opened the scoring in the fourth minute when an unmarked Carvalho tapped the ball past City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

However, City responded just two minutes later, Mahrez timing his pass perfectly to find Gundogan in the box.

Stones then put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute, heading in from a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

City continued their dominance in the second half, but failed to convert any of their chances until Mahrez's penalty in the 53rd minute, awarded for a foul on Jack Grealish in the box.

He then doubled his tally just four minutes later, slipping the ball under Gazzaniga from a De Bruyne cross.