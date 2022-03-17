Pumas defeated the New England Revolution in a penalty shootout on Wednesday. Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Juan Ignacio Dinenno scored twice in regulation and had the winning kick in a penalty shootout as Pumas pulled off a stunning comeback to beat the New England Revolution in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday in Mexico City.

Pumas won 3-0 on the night and then prevailed 4-3 in the shootout.

The Revolution had won the first leg of the two-game, total-goal series 3-0 on March 9 in Foxborough, Mass.

Dinenno got Pumas on the board in the 33rd minute from short range, then slid for a right-footed finish in the 49th minute.

Sebastian Saucedo leveled the series with a 12-foot shot over the head of goalie Earl Edwards Jr. after New England failed to clear away a Pumas free kick into the penalty area.

In the shootout, each team converted its first two penalty kicks before its third attempt was saved. Nicolas Freire scored to put Pumas up 3-2. Jozy Altidore pulled the Revolution level, but Dinenno put the ball into the top right corner to seal Pumas' win.

Pumas' semifinal opponent will be Liga MX rival Cruz Azul. Uriel Antuna scored again to lead Cruz Azul past host CF Montreal in the finale of their series.

New York City FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. The final spot will be determined Thursday when Seattle Sounders head to Mexico with a three-goal lead against Liga MX's Leon.