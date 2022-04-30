Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Sunday night to advance to the UEFA Women's Champions League final by a final aggregate score of 5-3.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Ada Hegerberg put the visitors in front on 14 minutes in the second leg heading home from Selma Bacha's cross., but PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored just after the hour mark to cut the aggregate deficit to 4-3 after the first leg had finished 3-2 in Lyon.

France women's international Wendie Renard put matters to rest in the 83rd minute, though, powering a header past substitute goalkeeper Charlotte Voll to seal the win.

Lyon will face Barcelona, who lost to Wolfsburg on Sunday but won 5-3 on aggregate in the other semifinal, in the decider in Turin on May 21.

Defending champions Barca, who beat Chelsea 4-0 to win last year's UWCL trophy, are playing in their third final in four years against against a Lyon side that were champions in 2020.

Lyon, seeking an eighth UWCL trophy, won five titles in a row from 2016-20 before losing to PSG in the quarterfinals last year.