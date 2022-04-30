        <
          2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League, Semifinals
          Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain PSG
          1
          FT Agg. 3–5
          2
          Lyon Lyon LYON
          • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (62')
          • Ada Hegerberg (14')
          • Wendie Renard (83')
          2nd Leg - Lyon advance 5-3 on aggregate
          Ada Hegerberg leads Lyon past Paris Saint-Germain into UWCL final

          Lyon women's forward Ada Hegerberg celebrates after scoring a goal against PSG in the Women's Champions League. Getty Images
          5:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Sunday night to advance to the UEFA Women's Champions League final by a final aggregate score of 5-3.

          Ada Hegerberg put the visitors in front on 14 minutes in the second leg heading home from Selma Bacha's cross., but PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored just after the hour mark to cut the aggregate deficit to 4-3 after the first leg had finished 3-2 in Lyon.

          France women's international Wendie Renard put matters to rest in the 83rd minute, though, powering a header past substitute goalkeeper Charlotte Voll to seal the win.

          Lyon will face Barcelona, who lost to Wolfsburg on Sunday but won 5-3 on aggregate in the other semifinal, in the decider in Turin on May 21.

          Defending champions Barca, who beat Chelsea 4-0 to win last year's UWCL trophy, are playing in their third final in four years against against a Lyon side that were champions in 2020.

          Lyon, seeking an eighth UWCL trophy, won five titles in a row from 2016-20 before losing to PSG in the quarterfinals last year.