Son Heung-Min celebrates after completing a 13-minute hat trick off the bench. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Son Heung-Min came off the bench and scored a quick-fire hat trick as Tottenham Hotspur rallied to a dominant 6-2 victory over bottom-place Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The South Korean, the Premier League's joint-top scorer last season, had not scored in Tottenham's first eight games.

The result took Tottenham level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings. Leicester, with just a single point from their opening seven games, remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leicester opened the scoring through a Youri Tielemans penalty, but Spurs struck back shortly after through a back-post header from Harry Kane.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Spurs defender Eric Dier sent Spurs ahead with a header from a corner, but Leicester's James Maddison fired back with a superb finish from just inside the 18-yard box as he floated the ball over goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Brenden Rodgers must have hoped at half-time that his Leicester side would go on to pick up their first Premier League win of the season, but an error from midfielder Wilfred Ndidi allowed Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to run through on goal and slot home.

After coming on in the 59th minute, Son curled an unstoppable right-footer into the top corner in the 73rd minute, then curled a left-footer into the opposite side 11 minutes later.

Son then completed his hat trick after running on to a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg through ball

Information from Reuters was used in this report.