          2022-23 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          5
          FT
          0
          VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart VFB
          • Jude Bellingham (2', 53')
          • Niklas Süle (13')
          • Giovanni Reyna (44')
          • Youssoufa Moukoko (72')

          Gio Reyna scores on Borussia Dortmund return in 5-0 win over Stuttgart

          Bellingham shines, Reyna scores in Dortmund's 5-0 thrashing of Stuttgart (2:34)

          Jude Bellingham scores two and Gio Reyna scores his first goal of the season, leading Borussia Dortmund to a 5-0 win over VfB Stuttgart. (2:34)

          11:30 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund stormed past Stuttgart 5-0 with two goals from Jude Bellingham and a strike from United States star Giovanni Reyna on his first appearance of the season on Saturday to notch up their first win in four league games and climb to fourth place in the Bundesliga.

          The hosts, who lost to leaders Union Berlin last week, needed just two minutes to open their account with Bellingham slotting in from a Niklas Sule pass for his first league goal of the season.

          Sule was then left with too much space in the box, allowing him to volley in a cross in the 13th before Reyna, making his first start of the season after a string of injuries, threaded in their third goal in the 44th.

          After the break Dortmund picked up where they had left off and England international Bellingham got his second goal of the afternoon, curling a superb effort past keeper Florian Muller.

          Another quick passing combination sliced open the Stuttgart defence, allowing Youssoufa Moukoko to tap in a Raphael Guerreiro cut-back.

          Dortmund are now on 19 points in fourth place, three off second-placed Bayern Munich, 2-0 winners at Hoffenheim, and four behind leaders Union Berlin, who will be in action at Bochum on Sunday.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 1. FC Union Berlin 10 +12 23
          2 Bayern Munich 11 +24 22
          3 SC Freiburg 11 +3 21
          4 Borussia Dortmund 11 +4 19
          5 Mainz 11 +3 18
          6 TSG Hoffenheim 11 +5 17
          7 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 +4 17
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 10 +4 16
          9 RB Leipzig 11 +2 16
          10 FC Cologne 11 -3 16
          11 Werder Bremen 11 +2 15
          12 FC Augsburg 11 -5 14
          13 VfL Wolfsburg 11 -6 11
          14 Bayer Leverkusen 11 -7 9
          15 Hertha Berlin 10 -3 8
          16 VfB Stuttgart 11 -7 8
          17 Schalke 04 10 -14 6
          18 VfL Bochum 10 -18 4