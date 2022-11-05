        <
          2022-23 German Bundesliga
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          3
          FT
          0
          VfL Bochum VfL Bochum BOC
          • Youssoufa Moukoko (8', 45'+2')
          • Giovanni Reyna (12' PEN)

          World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0

          12:31 PM ET
          • Reuters

          World Cup hopeful Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past local Ruhr rivals VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to take over third spot in the Bundesliga.

          The 17-year-old Moukoko could not have delivered a better pitch ahead of Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad announcement next week, confirming his outstanding form when he rifled in from 18 yards to give Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute.

          Moukoko, who became the youngest player to reach 10 career goals in the Bundesliga, added another on the stroke of half-time, after Gio Reyna had made it 2-0.

          He audaciously lobbed the ball over out-of-position keeper Manuel Riemann for his sixth league goal of the season.

          There was more good news for Dortmund early in the second half when captain Marco Reus made his comeback from injury, just in time for the World Cup squad announcement.

          Dortmund, whose Suedtribune fans unfurled giant banners reading 'Boycott Qatar 2022' and 'Switch off Qatar2022' over the Gulf state's human rights record ahead of the World Cup start on Nov. 20, are on 25 points.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 13 +29 28
          2 1. FC Union Berlin 12 +12 26
          3 Borussia Dortmund 13 +8 25
          4 SC Freiburg 12 +5 24
          5 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 +6 23
          6 RB Leipzig 13 +6 22
          7 Werder Bremen 13 +4 21
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 13 +3 19
          9 TSG Hoffenheim 13 +3 18
          10 Mainz 13 -4 18
          11 VfL Wolfsburg 13 +1 17
          12 FC Cologne 12 -3 17
          13 FC Augsburg 13 -7 14
          14 Hertha Berlin 13 -4 11
          15 VfB Stuttgart 13 -8 11
          16 Bayer Leverkusen 12 -9 9
          17 VfL Bochum 13 -24 7
          18 Schalke 04 13 -18 6