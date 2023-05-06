Niklas Schmidt finds the back of the net to pull Werder Bremen within one of Bayern Munich. (0:47)

Bayern Munich were made to work hard for more than an hour before battling past hosts Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday to go provisionally four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with three games left to play.

Second-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane gave Bayern their second win in their last four league matches to move up to 65 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who have four matches left to play and host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Bavarians, who only have the Bundesliga left to fight for after their German Cup and Champions League exits in recent weeks, had Werder on the backfoot from the start but despite possession they lacked the final punch in front of goal.

The hosts, without injured top Bundesliga scorer Niclas Fuellkrug, gradually found their footing but struggled to convert their chances, with Christian Gross missing their best effort after firing wide following a fine solo run.

Bayern, chasing a record-stretching 11th straight league title, perfectly executed a quick passing move in the 56th but Sadio Mane sent Gnabry's cutback wide.

The roles were reversed six minutes later with the Senegal international crossing into the box and Gnabry slotting in for the lead.

The goal instantly took a load off Bayern's shoulders and substitute Sane cut into the box from the right to drill in their second in the 72nd.

Niklas Schmidt injected some late drama into the game when the blasted the ball past keeper Yann Sommer and into the top corer in the 87th to cut the deficit. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)