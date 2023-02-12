Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring the only goal of the match for Juventus. Chris Ricco - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

A first-half goal by midfielder Adrien Rabiot earned Juventus a 1-0 home win over Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, stretching the visitors' winless run to five games.

Rabiot put the hosts in front in the 34th minute with a close-range header from a delightful cross by Angel Di Maria.

Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano initially parried the ball away but the goalline technology proved it had crossed the line.

Striker Dusan Vlahovic thought he had made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when he lobbed the goalkeeper, but what would have been his first goal against his former club was ruled out by VAR due to an offside in the build-up.

Substitute Gaetano Castrovilli filled Fiorentina with hope minutes from time, when his low shot sped past the Juventus defence and left keeper Wojciech Szczesny with no chance, but VAR ruled out the effort for another offside.

Juventus moved up three places to ninth on 29 points from 22 games, one point behind eight-placed Udinese and Torino in seventh. Fiorentina dropped to 14th on 24 points.