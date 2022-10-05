        <
          2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Group Stage
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          2
          FT
          1
          Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk SHK
          • Rodrygo (13')
          • Vinícius Júnior (28')
          • Oleksandr Zubkov (39')

          Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk

          Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Getty Images
          4:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

          The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.

          The LaLiga holders looked to be well on their way to a straightforward win when Vincius Junior doubled their lead from a Rodrygo assist in the 28th minute, but Shakhtar hit back before the half through Oleksandr Zubkov to make it 2-1 at the break.

          Madrid controlled possession for much of the second half, but the visiting Ukrainian side were dangerous situationally through set pieces and on the counter-attack forcing Carlo Ancelotti's side to battle to the end for their three points.

          The result keeps Madrid atop Group F on nine points with three wins from three matches, while Shakhtar are in second well off the leaders' pace at four points.