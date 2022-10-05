Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

The LaLiga holders looked to be well on their way to a straightforward win when Vincius Junior doubled their lead from a Rodrygo assist in the 28th minute, but Shakhtar hit back before the half through Oleksandr Zubkov to make it 2-1 at the break.

Madrid controlled possession for much of the second half, but the visiting Ukrainian side were dangerous situationally through set pieces and on the counter-attack forcing Carlo Ancelotti's side to battle to the end for their three points.

The result keeps Madrid atop Group F on nine points with three wins from three matches, while Shakhtar are in second well off the leaders' pace at four points.